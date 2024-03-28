Alliance Finance Plc celebrates 6th founding anniversary

Photo: Courtesy

Alliance Finance PLC celebrated its 6th founding anniversary through a simple ceremony organized at its Head Office in Gulshan on 27 March.

The Chairman of Alliance Finance, Jowher Rizvi inaugurated the programme by cutting a cake.

Director Lutfe M Ayub, Chief Executive Officer Kanti Kumar Saha and all the employees of Alliance Finance were present in this event.

The chairman thanked all the employees for making the journey a delightful experience for Alliance Finance customers. During the event, Board members and the employees thanked all the valued customers, stakeholders and well-wishers for being a part of their journey and the trust and reliability they showed towards the institution.