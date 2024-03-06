Alliance Finance PLC observes Financial Literacy Day 

06 March, 2024, 12:40 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Alliance Finance PLC observed Financial Literacy Day on 4th March at its Principal Branch at Banani along with the clients.

Clients were explained about the deposit, loan and other products of the company and also explained how to process loans with proper documentation, in line with the approved terms and conditions within the legal framework.

The program was attended by the Heads of the departments, clients and other officials of the institution.

