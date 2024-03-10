Alliance Finance celebrates Women's Day

Alliance Finance PLC celebrated International Women's Day recently at its Head Office in Gulshan.

Farzanah Chowdhury, Managing Director of Green Delta Insurance Company Limited was the Guest of Honor, reads a press release.

As a successful professional and entrepreneur, she talked about her school days to journey with the corporates and also shared her challenges she went through to reach the current position. Mr. Kanti Kumar Saha, CEO of Alliance Finance PLC along with the female employees were present in this event.