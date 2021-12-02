Alesha Mart halts operations

TBS Report
02 December, 2021, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2021, 01:38 pm

E-commerce platform Alesha Mart has halted all their official operations.

The company says the decision was made due to "inadequate security." It was also informed that their activities will remain stopped till further instructions.

The announcement was posted on Alesha Mart's Facebook page at around 12:30am on Thursday.

"We are being forced to take such a decision due to a group of people physically harassing our staff yesterday. They were not our customers, nor were any payment scheduled for them. We will resume our activities only after ensuring adequate security," reads the Facebook post.

Alesha Mart, a subsidiary of Alesha Holdings Limited, was launched on 1 January this year with the aim to provide faster and hasslefree online shopping services.

Some e-commerce companies have been accused of not delivering products to the customers. Apart from this, owners and officials of several e-commerce companies have been arrested on various charges including fraud and money laundering. 

Some allegations were raised against Alesha Mart too and the government agencies are investigating.

