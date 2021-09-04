Alamgir, Duluma re-elected as Southeast Bank chairman, vice chairperson

Alamgir Kabir and Duluma Ahmed have been re-elected as chairman and vice chairperson of the Southeast Bank Ltd.

The decision was taken unanimously at the recently held 636th board meeting of the Bank, said a press release.

Alamgir Kabir, FCA was born on December 28, 1947. He did B.Com (Hons.) from the University of Dhaka and M.Com from Punjab University. He is a professional Chartered Accountant with wide experience and profound knowledge in Auditing, Accounting, Banking, Insurance and Financial Institutions both at home and abroad.

Kabir has been Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank since September 29, 2004. He is the Chairman of its all subsidiary companies. He is the honorary Advisor of National Life Insurance Company Limited.

He started his career in the year 1969 with Rahman Rahman Huq and Co., Chartered Accountants, and Member Firm of KPMG and continued with EWP Associates, Management Consultants, a sister concern of Rahman Rahman Huq and Co. and stayed there until 1979. In 1972, he was in charge of Audit Team for the first statutory Audit of Accounts of Bangladesh Bank

While Duluma Ahmed was born on July 7, 1947. She is a Sponsor Director of the Bank. Duluma has been Vice-Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Bank since May 22, 2017. She is also a member of the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of the Bank. She is associated with business activities. She is the Chairperson of Mutual Food Products Limited and Mutual Milk Products Limited as well as the Director of Mutual Trading Company Limited. She is the partner of Mutual Distribution and Silonia Agencies and Mutual Logistics Service Limited.

She is also the Director of Arla Foods Bangladesh Limited, a joint venture between Mutual Milk Products and Arla Foods of Denmark for the production of Dano brand Milk Products.