Al Haramain Perfumes' new outlet launched in Ctg

Corporates

Press Release
18 March, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 18 March, 2023, 10:13 pm

Al Haramain Perfumes&#039; new outlet launched in Ctg

Dubai-based perfume manufacturer Al Haramain has opened a new outlet in Chattogram.

The new showroom on the ground floor of Khulshi Town Centre in the city was inaugurated on Saturday.

Ten new fragrance products have been launched in the new outlet, marking the upcoming month of holy Ramadan, said the company.

Apart from perfume, atar and bakhoor, this outlet has deodorant, air freshener and burner stand.

This Khulshi Town Centre showroom is the 8th outlet of the brand in Bangladesh.

Raozan Upazila Parishad Chairman AKM Ehsanul Haider Chowdhury, former ambassador Kaiser Rasheed Chowdhury's wife Khurshid Jahan Rashid and officials of Al Haramain Company were present at the inaugural event.

On the occasion of the opening of the new outlet, a 20% discount was announced for all types of products for three days.

The Bangladesh office of Al Haramain has planned to open more outlets ahead of this Ramadan. Two more outlets are opening in Dhaka and Narayanganj within a week, said Syed Sabbir Ahmed, executive director of Al Haramain Perfumes Group of Company.

Currently, the company has 350 fragrance products, he said.

