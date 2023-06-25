Al Haramain Perfumes' 11th outlet inaugurated at Cumilla

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Al Haramain Perfumes in Bangladesh opened its 11th outlet at Kandirpar, Comilla on Friday (23 June).

The outlet was inaugurated by Dr Tahseen Bahar Shuchona, founder of Jagroto Manobikota, Cumilla and social media influencer as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Besides, Syed Sabbir Ahmed, executive director of Al Haramain Perfumes Bangladesh, invited guests and senior officials of the company were also present at the opening ceremony.

This outlet in Cumilla is stocked with fragrance products like perfumes, Ator and bakhoor as well as deodorants and air fresheners.

On the occasion of the inauguration, customers will get a 20% flat discount on all fragrance products till Eid-ul-Azha.

Al Haramain Perfumes, established in the city of Ajman in the United Arab Emirates, has a wide range of fragrance products that are now spread all over the world.

