NRB Bank signs agreement with Al Haramain Perfumes 

NRB Bank signed an agreement with Al Haramain Perfumes Pvt Ltd to benefit customers.

Shaheen Howlader, Deputy Managing Director of NRB Bank and Syed Sabbir Ahmed, Executive Director of Al Haramain Perfumes exchanged documents after signing the agreement at Al Haramain Perfumes's Jamuna Future Park Outlet on 28 July.

Under the agreement, NRB Bank's Credit Cardholders will get 10% discounts on any product at Al Haramain Perfumes outlets.

Khaja Wasiullah, in-charge at Cards Division of NRB Bank Limited and Parimal Chandra Dhar, CFO & Company Secretary of AL Haramain Perfumes were also present.