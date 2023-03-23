AkijBashir Group's 'Selections' inaugurates new showroom in Sylhet

Recently AkijBashir Group's brands emporium "Selections" has opened a new showroom in Mendibagh, Sylhet, reads a press release.

The brand was launched in October of last year with an aim to provide customers with a one-stop-ground for all of AkijBashir Group's brand products under one roof.

Earlier, two flagship showrooms were inaugurated at Banani in the capital Dhaka and Agrabad Access Road, the heart of the port city Chittagong, and since then, the brand has gained quite a reputation and attraction among the mas.

The Sylhet showroom of "Selections" has been opened in Gazi Burhan Uddin Road, Mendibagh, Sylhet, with a vast array of ceramic tiles, boards, doors, sanitaryware, bathware, and tableware.

The honorable Managing Director of AkijBashir Group, Sk Bashir Uddin, inaugurated the showroom on 22 March 2023. The Sales & Marketing Director of Akij Ceramics and Akij Board Mr. Mohammod Khourshed Alam, many renowned architects, business associates, local dignitaries, and officials of AkijBashir Group were also present among many.

On the eve of inauguration ceremony Bashir specially quoted, "The aim of "Selections" was to offer customers the best brand products from the house of AkijBashir Group for the customers' interiors, and this flagship showroom in Sylhet is a continuation of that mission. We believe customers can select their desired tiles, sanitaryware, faucets, boards and doors from a vast collection of all the best brands.