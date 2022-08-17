AIUB, USB Certification, Türkiye sign MoU for textile, fabric lab

TBS Report
17 August, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2022, 10:16 pm

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) and USB Certification, Türkiye, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on 13 August with the intention of establishing a textile and fabric testing laboratory at AIUB campus.

USB Certification is a Turkish corporation with its registered office in Izmir, Türkiye that offers services for international auditing, certification, and inspection on garments, food and agriculture industry.

Dr Hasanul A Hasan, chairman of the Board of Trustees of AIUB, and Nesrin Serin, founder and general manager of USB Certification, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective institutions, reads a press release.

It was agreed that AIUB and USB Certification will create cooperative activities such as collaborative research and development initiatives in different sectors.

The MoU will be valid for five years.

Vice-Chancellor of AIUB,  Dr Carmen Z Lamagna, AIUB Registrar Pius Costa, Prof Dr Md  Abdur Rahman, associate dean, FE and Director, Dr Anwarul Abedin Institute of Innovation, AIUB, Chowdhury Akram Hossain, associate professor, FE and Deputy Director, Dr Anwarul Abedin Institute of Innovation, AIUB, Ali Ertuğrul, technical manager, USB Certification, Hasnat Kabir, Country Manager (Bangladesh), USB Certification, Mokarrom Alahe, human resources, and administrative affairs official,  USB Certification  Bangladesh and Thouhid Khan Rocky, trainee auditor, USB Certification Bangladesh were present at the ceremony.

