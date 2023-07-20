AIUB students participates in community development project

TBS Report
20 July, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2023, 01:29 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Students of the Media and Mass Communication (MMC) department of the American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) visited and participated in a community development project at Jamdani Village, Bargaon, Sonargaon on 15 July, under the supervision of Senior Faculty Niaz Majumder.

Summer 2023 BLC Field School Bangladesh Chapter organised the workshop, titled "Story of Jamdani People and Place, Bargaon," reads a press release.

The aim is to document the cultural landscape and stories of the Jamdani people and places and basic knowledge acquired by participants along with BUET architecture students and other professionals; learning experiences documenting the built environment and cultural landscapes of a local community, learning how to write local histories of people and places "from the ground," and learning from materials through hands-on activities.

In the concluding session, Niaz Majumdar presented a topic from his research paper; Maa & Mati "Terracotta our culture! Our heritage", in the context of art and architecture of Bangladesh. 

