AIBL opens 205th branch at Poradaha in Kustia 

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited (AIBL) opened 205th branch at Poradaha in Kustia on Tuesday.

Director of the Bank Md Enayet Ullah inaugurated the new branch as Chief Guest, said a press release.

Managing Director and CEO Farman R Chowdhury presided over the ceremony. Deputy Managing Director Abdullah Al Mamun was present on the occasion.

Managing Director of Rashid Group Md Abdur Rashid, Chairman of Poradaha Union Parisad Md Farukuzzaman and Senior Executive Vice President Md Habib Ullah spoke at the ceremony.

Senior Vice President and Head of PRD Jalal Ahmed conducted the ceremony while Senior Executive Vice President SM Abu Jafar, MM Saiful Islam, Vice President Touhidul Islam of the bank and Managing Director of Wodland group Md. Hafizur Rahman were also present on the occasion.