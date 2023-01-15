AIBL donates Tk4 crore to PM's Ashrayan Project

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited (AIBL) has donated Tk4 crore to Ashrayan-2 Project, a Bangladesh government development project under the Prime Minister's Office tasked with constructing homes for homeless.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina received the cheque from Executive Committee Chairman of AIBL Abdus Samad Labu on 15 January at the Prime Minister's Office, reads a press release.

Nazrul Islam Mazumder, president of Bangladesh Association of Banks, was also present.