Agrani Bank CEO greets new BB governor
Agrani Bank Limited MD and CEO Mohammad Shams ul Islam greeted Finance Ministry Senior Secretary Abdur Rauf Talukder on Saturday (18 June) on his appointment as the new Governor of Bangladesh Bank.
