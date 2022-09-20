Agrani Bank announces special programme 'Accelerating Progress-2022’

Agrani Bank has announced a 101-day special programme under the title "Accelerating Progress-2022".

Chairman of the bank, Dr Zayed Bakht, inaugurated the special action programme as the chief guest on Monday (19 September) in the boardroom of the bank's head office.

Agrani Bank Managing Director and CEO, Md. Murshedul Kabir, was present as the special guest.

Deputy Managing Directors Anwarul Islam and Monirul Islam were also present as special guests at the occasion under the chairmanship of DMD Habibur Rahman Gazi.

Dr Zayed said, "Banking services have developed more than before. So, we need to ensure accurate, simple and fast customer service".

Md. Murshedul Kabir expressed his confidence to take Agrani Bank to a strong position in various important indicators including remittance collection, growth of deposits, export trade, green banking, debt recovery, implementation of annual performance contracts through this special action plan.

The general managers, deputy general managers of head office and corporate branches were present at this time. Also connected virtually were the general managers of circle offices, executives of regional offices and corporate branches, and branch managers across the country.