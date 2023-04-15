After record breaking number of pre-orders, realme C55 now available nationwide

realme's latest addition to its Champion C-series, realme C55, has hit the market countrywide.

From 12 April onwards, this champion of a device is up for grabs for realme fans across the country. Offline sales also started on the same day, reads a press release.

Pre-ordering procedure for this incredible device began on 2 April through the link https://realmebd.com/c55-prebook; and has broken all records. Compared to its predecessor, pre-booking for the latest C55 witnessed an increase of 1600% in only eight days.

This newest offering from realme comes with four segment-first upgrades in camera, storage, charge and design, ensuring a smooth and champion-like experience.

The only 64MP camera in the segment along with an 8MP selfie camera and 2MP B&W lens delivers improved pictures in terms of clarity and resolution. Facilitated with innovative image modes, the phone offers a better camera experience in all conditions.

Powered by 8GB dynamic RAM expandable up to 16GB, the device ensures a seamless experience.

Moreover, with the fastest 33W SUPERVOOC charge in the segment and a massive 5000mAh battery, users can enjoy a worry-free battery experience.

Besides, C55 is masterfully crafted with the Sunshower design inspired by natural elements, and is available in two colours: Sunshower and Rainy Night – accounting for a premium and outstanding look.