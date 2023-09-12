Adamjee EPZ gets $12.2 million Chinese investment

12 September, 2023, 04:45 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Chinese company M/s. Cherry Button Limited is going to establish a garments accessories manufacturing industry in Adamjee EPZ with an investment of $12.2 million.

Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) and M/s. Cherry Button Limited signed an agreement to this effect at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka today (12 September). 

Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA Ali Reza Mazid and Chairman of M/s. Cherry Button Limited MA Miaoyan (Jasika) signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations. Executive Chairman of BEPZA Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, ndc, psc observed the agreement signing ceremony.

This fully foreign-owned company will produce annually 1,650 million pieces of Metal Button, Plastic Button, Metal Zipper, Vislon Zipper, Nylon Coil Zipper and other accessories like Eyelet, Rivet, Stopper, Badge, Buckle, Suspender Buckle, etc. The company will create job opportunity for 1,068 Bangladeshi nationals. 

Among others, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu and Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Md Tanvir Hossain of BEPZA were present at the signing ceremony.  

 

