ACI Motors distributes Yanmar harvesters among Haor farmers

Corporates

TBS Report
12 April, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2022, 08:39 pm

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Flash floods in the Haor area during Boro harvesting is common, yet this year it occurred earlier than the usual time.

ACI Motors has come forward to help the farmers by ensuring on-time Boro harvesting.

The company has supplied more than 150 Yanmar harvesters in the Haor-based districts.

A programme has been organised in this regard on Sunday (10 April) in front of Atpara and Kendua upazila Agriculture office, Netrokona.

Member of Parliament of Netrokona-3 Asim Kumar Ukil was present as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Yanmar Combine Harvester has been distributed among farmers in the Haor region, which is the most advanced Japanese combine harvester of Bangladesh.

In the programme, 10 and 4 units of Yanmar harvesters have been distributed in Atpara & Kendua upazilas respectively.

Many paddies have already been submerged underwater in a couple of Haors of Sunamganj & Netrokona.

UNO and UAO of Atpara & Kendua upazilas along with other members of Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) were present.

 

