ACI Motors hosts 'Grand Tractor Delivery' festival in Thakurgaon​​​​​​​

ACI Motors, a prominent name in the field of agricultural mechanisation, hosted a spectacular event on 27 October, known as the "Grand Tractor Delivery Festival" in Thakurgaon.

The highlight of this event was the delivery of 100 units of Sonalika Tractors from a single location, setting a remarkable record, reads a press release.

A unique spectacle unfolded at the festival as an enormous Sonalika Logo was created using the tractors.

This grand tractor delivery not only captured the attention of attendees but also underscored the unwavering trust that people have placed in Sonalika Tractors.

The event was not just about the deliveries; it was a comprehensive gathering that catered to the needs and interests of tractor owners and drivers. Discussion sessions and arrangements were made to provide valuable insights and information to the attendees.

ACI Motors Director (Sales) Azam Ali inaugurated the program. Higher officials of ACI Motors were also present at the event.

ACI Motors is one of the pioneers of agricultural mechanisation in the country. After-sales service, quality assurance and customer satisfaction are the key role for the success of the highest selling of Sonalika Tractor in Bangladesh.