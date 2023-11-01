ACI Motors hosts 'Grand Tractor Delivery' festival in Thakurgaon​​​​​​​

Corporates

TBS Report
01 November, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2023, 05:27 pm

Related News

ACI Motors hosts 'Grand Tractor Delivery' festival in Thakurgaon​​​​​​​

TBS Report
01 November, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2023, 05:27 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

ACI Motors, a prominent name in the field of agricultural mechanisation, hosted a spectacular event on 27 October, known as the "Grand Tractor Delivery Festival" in Thakurgaon.

The highlight of this event was the delivery of 100 units of Sonalika Tractors from a single location, setting a remarkable record, reads a press release.

A unique spectacle unfolded at the festival as an enormous Sonalika Logo was created using the tractors.

This grand tractor delivery not only captured the attention of attendees but also underscored the unwavering trust that people have placed in Sonalika Tractors.

The event was not just about the deliveries; it was a comprehensive gathering that catered to the needs and interests of tractor owners and drivers. Discussion sessions and arrangements were made to provide valuable insights and information to the attendees.

ACI Motors Director (Sales) Azam Ali inaugurated the program. Higher officials of ACI Motors were also present at the event.

ACI Motors is one of the pioneers of agricultural mechanisation in the country. After-sales service, quality assurance and customer satisfaction are the key role for the success of the highest selling of Sonalika Tractor in Bangladesh.

ACI Motors / ACI / Tractor

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ismail Mia, a rickshaw-puller in the capital near Moghbazar, struggles to make ends meet amid nationwide blockade. Photo: Mehedi Hasan Marof

Political instability snatching what little left for daily wage earners

1h | Features
Photo: Unsplash

Being a carpenter of words...

1h | Features
BUTEX NoteBOT: When all academic resources are one click away

BUTEX NoteBOT: When all academic resources are one click away

3h | Pursuit
Strategic marketing to drive up business

Strategic marketing to drive up business

3h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

It’s a win-win for Hezbollah against Israel so far

It’s a win-win for Hezbollah against Israel so far

5m | TBS World
After elephant, dolphin, great ape, rooster showed this ability in study

After elephant, dolphin, great ape, rooster showed this ability in study

3h | TBS Science
Israel spent 15 million dollars to make terrible ads!

Israel spent 15 million dollars to make terrible ads!

7h | TBS World
Income-earnings, " To slay the slain " strike-blockade!

Income-earnings, " To slay the slain " strike-blockade!

23h | TBS Economy