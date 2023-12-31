ACI Formulations Limited declared 25% cash dividend

31 December, 2023, 04:35 pm
ACI Formulations Limited declared 25% cash dividend

31 December, 2023, 04:35 pm
M Anis Ud Dowla, chairman of the company presided over the 27th Annual General Meeting virtually of ACI Formulations Limited. Photo: Courtesy
M Anis Ud Dowla, chairman of the company presided over the 27th Annual General Meeting virtually of ACI Formulations Limited. Photo: Courtesy

The 27th Annual General Meeting of ACI Formulations Limited was held on Thursday, 28 December 2023 at 10:00am through digital platform. M Anis Ud Dowla, chairman of the company presided over the meeting.  

The Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June together with reports of the Directors and Auditors of the Company were approved by the shareowners in the meeting. They have also approved 25% Cash Dividend for the said financial year.

Shusmita Anis, managing director of the Company highlighted a few of the salient features of the business and addressed the issues raised by the shareholders.

She expressed gratitude and acknowledged the co-operation of all stakeholders. She particularly acknowledged the contribution and efforts of the employees of the company and thanked them.

ACI Formulations / dividend

