ACCA, Shikho sign MoU to increase accessibility to quality tuition

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and Shikho, a Bangladeshi EdTech organisation, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) today to increase accessibility to quality tuition and accreditation.

The partnership denotes that ACCA will work in collaboration with Shikho to create learning scopes for students and accelerate scalable learning in the domain of accountancy and finance, said a press release on Monday (31 January).

According to the media release, the organisations plan to jointly facilitate the training and development of learners to prepare them for career advancement and opportunities.

The three-year agreement aims to promote global collaboration, allowing them to advance their respective professions, as well as the accountancy and tax professions.

Following the MoU, Shikho and ACCA will carry out joint engagements to promote ACCA-certified courses and increase employability through capacity-building initiatives.

Prawma Tapashi Khan FCCA, head of Education and Member Affairs, ACCA Bangladesh, said, "We are very excited to partner with a digital-first educational organisation like Shikho. We hope to work together to enable more learners across Bangladesh to become qualified accounting and finance professionals."

"Shikho's mission is to empower learners across Bangladesh to achieve their educational and career aspirations. We are very proud to work with the ACCA to democratise access to a globally recognised professional finance qualification," said Yanur Islam Piash, head of Professional Learning at Shikho.

From ACCA, Shah Waliul Manzoor, Senior Business Development manager (Learning), Abdullah Al Hasan, head of Marketing and from Shikho, Shahir Chowdhury, chief executive officer and Zeeshan Zakaria, chief operating officer were present on the occasion.