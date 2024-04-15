Abu Jamjam Memorial Cup Football Tournament 2024 held in Pirojpur

15 April, 2024, 03:40 pm
15 April, 2024

Abu Jamjam Memorial Cup Football Tournament 2024 held in Pirojpur

15 April, 2024, 03:40 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Abu Jamjam Memorial Cup Football Tournament 2024 was organised in Pirojpur under the initiative of Abu Jamjam Welfare Foundation,  which advocates against drug use.

I was held at Hularhat High School ground, with the participation of a total of four teams.

The slogan of the tournament 'We are Against Drugs' was prominently displayed at the event.

The inaugural day of this two-day tournament featured a massive anti-drug rally.

On 13 April, the final match concluded with Norokhali Eleven clinching the championship title by defeating Hularhat Eleven with a score of 1-0. After the prizes were distributed among the winners, a band performance by Ridom Band from Khulna and Pirojpur entertained the large audience present at the closing ceremony.

Abul Kalam Azad, the founder of the Abu Jamjam Welfare Foundation, graced the prize distribution ceremony as the chief guest.

Councilor Nazrul Islam Shikdar from Ward 9 presided over the event, with various local political figures and dignitaries attending both the opening and closing ceremonies of the tournament.

