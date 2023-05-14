Sheikh Hasina Inter Bank Football Tournament kicked off

Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB) organised the first-ever 'Sheikh Hasina Inter Bank Football Tournament 2023'.

Chief of Army Staff of Bangladesh General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed was present as chief guest in the inaugural ceremony held at Army Stadium in Banani on 13 May, reads a press release.

The chairman of the Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB) Md Nazrul Islam Mazumder presided over the ceremony.

The former president of FBCCI Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed was present as the guest of honour.

Among others, chairman of the Sheikh Hasina Interbank Football Tournament 2023 organising committee AKM Nurul Fazal Bulbul, senior officers of Bangladesh Army, chairman, director, managing director and senior executives of BAB member banks and dignitaries including players of the participating teams were also present at this time.

The opening ceremony featured march pasts of 34 bank teams and spectacular daylight fireworks.

In the opening match, City Bank beat Islami Bank 3-0.