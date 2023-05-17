Premier Bank unveils jerseys for Sheikh Hasina Inter-Bank Football Tournament

Corporates

Press Release
17 May, 2023, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2023, 07:37 pm

Related News

Premier Bank unveils jerseys for Sheikh Hasina Inter-Bank Football Tournament

Press Release
17 May, 2023, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2023, 07:37 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Keeping the achievements and milestones of the nation in mind and following the vision Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Premier Bank Limited has developed and unveiled the Premier Bank Football Team jersey for the first-ever Sheikh Hasina Inter-Bank Football Tournament 2023 on 13 May.

Premier Bank is one of 34 bank teams who are participating in the Sheikh Hasina Inter-Bank Football Tournament 2023, reads a press release.

M Reazul Karim, FCMA, managing director and CEO of the bank inaugurated the session.

M Shahidul Islam, consultant to the bank; Shahed Sekander, additional managing director; Syed Nowsher Ali, additional managing director; Shamsuddin Chowdhury, additional managing director; Sayed Abul Hashem, deputy managing director; Md Fayezur Rahman Talukder, DMD & manager of Uttara branch, attended the somber ceremony and extended their best wishes to the team.

The Premier Bank Football Team jersey was developed as a tribute to the national and global achievements of the country following the vision of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"Starting with the launch of the Bangabandhu Satellite-1; our first footstep in space, followed by Padma Bridge, the Dhaka Metro Rail and Payra Sea Port that puts the logistics and transport capabilities of Bangladesh on par with global standards," adds the release.

Premier Bank Limited / football tournament

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Network sharing, cloudification and CVM: The path forward for telcos in Bangladesh

Network sharing, cloudification and CVM: The path forward for telcos in Bangladesh

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Find the right olympiad for you

10h | Pursuit
The otherwise beautiful plants with purple flowers damage the quality of the water and make it difficult for the fish to thrive. Photo: Mumit M

Water hyacinth: A source of pollution until turned into a solution

11h | Panorama
Move Forward Party leader and prime ministerial candidate, Pita Limjaroenrat, attends a press conference following the general election, at the party&#039;s headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, 15 May, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Can Pita and Shinawatra unleash Thailand's suppressed democracy?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why Erdogan’s fate matters to Biden?

Why Erdogan’s fate matters to Biden?

1h | TBS World
How do real-life private detectives uncover mysteries?

How do real-life private detectives uncover mysteries?

1d | TBS Stories
Pakistani citizens are migrating rapidly to foreign countries

Pakistani citizens are migrating rapidly to foreign countries

11h | TBS World
What is most awkward situation Nasir faced for?

What is most awkward situation Nasir faced for?

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

2
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

3
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

4
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone

5
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman

6
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities