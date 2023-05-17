Premier Bank unveils jerseys for Sheikh Hasina Inter-Bank Football Tournament

Photo: PR

Keeping the achievements and milestones of the nation in mind and following the vision Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Premier Bank Limited has developed and unveiled the Premier Bank Football Team jersey for the first-ever Sheikh Hasina Inter-Bank Football Tournament 2023 on 13 May.

Premier Bank is one of 34 bank teams who are participating in the Sheikh Hasina Inter-Bank Football Tournament 2023, reads a press release.

M Reazul Karim, FCMA, managing director and CEO of the bank inaugurated the session.

M Shahidul Islam, consultant to the bank; Shahed Sekander, additional managing director; Syed Nowsher Ali, additional managing director; Shamsuddin Chowdhury, additional managing director; Sayed Abul Hashem, deputy managing director; Md Fayezur Rahman Talukder, DMD & manager of Uttara branch, attended the somber ceremony and extended their best wishes to the team.

The Premier Bank Football Team jersey was developed as a tribute to the national and global achievements of the country following the vision of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"Starting with the launch of the Bangabandhu Satellite-1; our first footstep in space, followed by Padma Bridge, the Dhaka Metro Rail and Payra Sea Port that puts the logistics and transport capabilities of Bangladesh on par with global standards," adds the release.