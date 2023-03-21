British High Commission holds Inter-Mission Cricket Tournament 2023

Corporates

TBS Report
21 March, 2023, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2023, 01:29 pm

Related News

British High Commission holds Inter-Mission Cricket Tournament 2023

TBS Report
21 March, 2023, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2023, 01:29 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Inter-Mission Cricket Tournament 2023 presented by British High Commission Dhaka, in association with DBL Group, and powered by PUMA was held on 10 March at the Banani Playground.

The tournament was participated by Australian High Commission in Bangladesh; The British High Commission Dhaka; Delegation of The European Union in Dhaka, Bangladesh; High Commission of Pakistan in Dhaka, Bangladesh; and US Embassy in Bangladesh, reads a press release.

Australian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Jeremy Bruer, Pakistan High Commissioner to Bangladesh Imran Ahmed Siddiqui, Development Director to Bangladesh of the British High Commission DhakaMatt Cannell, and other dignitaries were present during the tournament.

From DBL Group, MA Jabbar, managing director; MA Quader, deputy managing director, and other high officials were present in this tournament and attended the prize-giving ceremony.

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh / football tournament

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The place is a thoughtfully designed, vibrant and colourful environment, where children are encouraged to run wild with their imagination and explore freely. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Creative Kid's: When space is designed to unleash children's imagination

2h | Habitat
At least 19 people were killed and 30 injured after a bus fell into a ditch near Padma Bridge Expressway in Shibchar upazila of Madaripur on Sunday. Photo: TBS

Millions went into our infrastructure. But what about safety?

3h | Panorama
Where death blurs the line of faith: The Patrokhola burial ground in Moulvibazar

Where death blurs the line of faith: The Patrokhola burial ground in Moulvibazar

4h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Monica Makes: Bring out your inner fashionista with handcrafted jewellery

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Khacha with thematic products

Khacha with thematic products

2h | TBS Stories
Shops reduced in TSC to restore environment

Shops reduced in TSC to restore environment

19h | TBS Stories
Is Donald Trump getting Arrested this Tuesday?

Is Donald Trump getting Arrested this Tuesday?

20h | TBS World
Chorki's 'Internsheep' will tell real life stories

Chorki's 'Internsheep' will tell real life stories

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

2
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar

5
Photo: Collected
Crime

Mahiya Mahi arrested in DSA case; sent to jail for 'defaming police'

6
Nokia coming back to flagship race with Magic Max
Tech

Nokia coming back to flagship race with Magic Max