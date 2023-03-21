British High Commission holds Inter-Mission Cricket Tournament 2023

The Inter-Mission Cricket Tournament 2023 presented by British High Commission Dhaka, in association with DBL Group, and powered by PUMA was held on 10 March at the Banani Playground.

The tournament was participated by Australian High Commission in Bangladesh; The British High Commission Dhaka; Delegation of The European Union in Dhaka, Bangladesh; High Commission of Pakistan in Dhaka, Bangladesh; and US Embassy in Bangladesh, reads a press release.

Australian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Jeremy Bruer, Pakistan High Commissioner to Bangladesh Imran Ahmed Siddiqui, Development Director to Bangladesh of the British High Commission DhakaMatt Cannell, and other dignitaries were present during the tournament.

From DBL Group, MA Jabbar, managing director; MA Quader, deputy managing director, and other high officials were present in this tournament and attended the prize-giving ceremony.