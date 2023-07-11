AB Bank to appoint GP retailers as bank agents

AB Bank and Grameenphone signed an agreement to appoint the telecom operator's retailers as bank agents.

The move is another milestone in bringing the country's unbanked population into the financial ecosystem, according to a press statement issued on Tuesday.

Syed Mizanur Rahman, deputy managing director of the bank, and Solaiman Alam, chief digital officer of Grameenphone, inked the deal on behalf of their respective organisations.

Tarique Afzal, president and managing director of AB Bank, were present on the occasion among other senior officials.