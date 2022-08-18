8 Bangladeshi students fly to Thailand to attend ‘Seeds for The Future’ competition

The winners of Huawei's "Seeds for The Future 2022, Bangladesh", starts for Thailand to participate in the Asia Pacific regional round of the same competition.

In the next ten days, starting from tomorrow (19 August), they will be competing with 112 students from 10 other countries from Asia Pacific, including a few candidates from ASEAN Foundation and ITU, reads a press release.



Being started in April of this year, Seeds for the Future 2022, Bangladesh round ended up in July with nine winners. And the competition is now heading to its regional round, in association with ASEAN Foundation.

An opening ceremony of this regional programme will be held at Park Hyatt Bangkok on 19 August in the presence of Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni along with Simon Lin, president of Huawei Asia Pacific region; Zhang Zhengjun, vice president of Huawei Asia Pacific region; Dr Yang Mee Eng, executive director of ASEAN Foundation, Libing Wang, chief of Section for Educational Innovation and Skills Development, UNESCO; and others.



In this upcoming round, the participants will be involved in several interactive activities, including cultural tours, workshops, and lectures focused on digital innovation, metaverse, sustainability, and leadership.

Industry experts will also be there to share their knowledge. The participants will visit Thailand's UN office and Huawei Open Labs. Based on the performance in different activities and idea presentations in this regional round, 30 winners will be moving forward to the 'Tech4Good accelerator camp', which will start on 29 August in Singapore.

