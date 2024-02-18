Scholastica student wins global coding competition

Adib Ahnaf Chowdhury, a 14-year-old student from Scholastica School in Mirpur, Bangladesh, has achieved a remarkable feat by securing the top position in the World Game Coding Competition 2024 organised by the International Kids Coding Competition (IKCC) recently.

His project, titled 'Planes!' was created using Scratch 3.0 Language.

Among 917 competitors from 787 schools across 52 countries, Adib clinched the top position in the age group of 13 to 14, said a media release.

The IKCC, initiated by the Romanian organisation 'Asociatia SASORYCODE', stands as one of the largest Scratch coding competitions globally.

Children from diverse backgrounds participate by submitting their projects created in Scratch, according to it.

Throughout the year, IKCC hosts competitions on various themes, aiming to enhance children's programming skills through game development, storytelling, or animation creation, it reads.

This platform serves as a catalyst for nurturing creativity and unleashing the imagination of young minds worldwide.