7% cashback on Nagad payments in Dhaka and Ctg pharmacies

Customers will get 7% instant cashback if they make payments through Nagad at more than a hundred pharmacies in two major cities in the country – Dhaka and Chattogram.

Nagad, the mobile financial service arm of Bangladesh Post Office, has launched the campaign to simplify financial transactions for people and encourage cashless transactions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the campaign, a customer of Nagad will get instant cashback of 7%, or up to a maximum of Tk30, if they make the payment from their mobile wallet at 107 designated pharmacies in the capital and the port city. To avail the offer after buying products from the pharmacies, customers will have to scan the QR code through his Nagad wallet or make the payment through the app or using USSD.

One customer will receive a maximum of two cashbacks during the campaign. They can enjoy the cashback facility by meeting the conditions of Nagad, a disruptive mobile money service that has breakdown the monopoly of this industry. The campaign will run till 12 September 2021.

Commenting on the campaign, Tanvir A Mishuk, Managing Director and co-founder of Nagad, said, "The whole range of services of Nagad has been designed so that people feel encouraged to carry out more cashless transactions during the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, we are also aware so that customers can save money by using Nagad. Nagad is working to introduce interesting offers for the services related to the people's daily lives."

Earlier, Nagad announced a 5% discount on the payments made at the popular online drug store oushodsheba.com. The offer will continue until 31 December this year. Nagad has already introduced attractive cashback on the bills at many hospitals.