500 farmers get agri loan via AB Bank smart card in Pabna

AB Bank Limited disbursed Krishi (agricultural) loans under own supervision to small and marginal farmers through smart cards at Pabna.

The programme was organised at Shaheed Abdul Khaleque Stadium, Bera, Pabna.

Deputy Speaker and member of the Bangladesh Parliament Advocate Md Shamsul Haque Tuku was present as chief guest, reads a press release.

Advocate SM Asif Shams Ranjan, mayor of Bera Municipality and president of Bera Upazila Awami League; Sonjib Kumar Gossami, Upazila Agriculture Officer of Santhia, Pabna and Nure Alam, Upazila Agriculture Officer (acting) of Bera, Pabna were present as special guests.

Tarique Afzal, president and managing director of AB Bank Limited presided over the programme. Senior officials of AB Bank and local dignitaries also attended the event.

