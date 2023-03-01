500 farmers get agri loan via AB Bank smart card in Pabna

Corporates

Press Release
01 March, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2023, 10:23 pm

Related News

500 farmers get agri loan via AB Bank smart card in Pabna

Press Release
01 March, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2023, 10:23 pm
500 farmers get agri loan via AB Bank smart card in Pabna

AB Bank Limited disbursed Krishi (agricultural) loans under own supervision to small and marginal farmers through smart cards at Pabna.

The programme was organised at Shaheed Abdul Khaleque Stadium, Bera, Pabna.
Deputy Speaker and member of the Bangladesh Parliament Advocate Md Shamsul Haque Tuku was present as chief guest, reads a press release. 

Advocate SM Asif Shams Ranjan, mayor of Bera Municipality and president of Bera Upazila Awami League; Sonjib Kumar Gossami, Upazila Agriculture Officer of Santhia, Pabna and Nure Alam, Upazila Agriculture Officer (acting) of Bera, Pabna were present as special guests.

Tarique Afzal, president and managing director of AB Bank Limited presided over the programme. Senior officials of AB Bank and local dignitaries also attended the event.
 

AB Bank / Agri loan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Representational image. Photo: Pixabay.

Daily walk can prevent one in ten early deaths, finds Cambridge study

15h | Wellbeing
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Drinkwell: Quenching the thirst for clean water

15h | Panorama
The living room has a deep green wall which doesn’t clash with the rest of the design ethos. Rather, it complements nature and holds the entire space together. Photo: Courtesy

Home decor tips: Interior design ideas to reduce stress and anxiety

1d | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

Using 'বাংলাদেশে তৈরি' in apparel tags

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Top 10 Women Billionaires

Top 10 Women Billionaires

3h | TBS World
‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

10h | Corporate Talks
Netflix's new strategy to increase audience

Netflix's new strategy to increase audience

12h | TBS Entertainment
700 and counting – Magical Messi’s milestones

700 and counting – Magical Messi’s milestones

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

2
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

3
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

4
GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'
Telecom

GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'

5
Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college

6
Govt revises up prices of brick, cement, rod
Economy

Govt revises up prices of brick, cement, rod