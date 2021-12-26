3rd AGM of Education and Solidarity Organisation held

The third annual general meeting (AGM) of Education and Solidarity Organisation (ESO) was held at Giashuddin Milky Auditorium of Khamar Bari in the capital on 25 December.

ESO is a charitable organisation, established by the former students, SSC batch 94, of Bharateswari Homes, to aware and involve friends and acquaintances for their continuous support to establish a strong sustainable stipend system and to build a home for helpless and to ensure occupation with the vision of 'Education for all and empowering underprivileged people'.

The AGM was chaired by Dr. Saria Nafia, president, ESO and participated by 65 members including Azizul Bari, ED, International Angel Association and life time member of ESO as well.

The programme was anchored and supported by Rita Dey, deputy director, Department of Agriculture extension, Ministry of Agriculture.

Annual Reports 2021 of all subcommittees (Education, Events, Media, Social welfare, Registration, Project planning and Finance) were presented, also plan and budget of 2022 was discussed in the AGM. Annual reports and AGM proceedings will be available on their website.

ESO has contributed stipends for 15 students this year and planning to contribute 18 more students in upcoming year.

ESO commemorates the principles of Raibahadur Ranada Prasad Saha, the great philanthropist and founder of Kumudini Welfare Trust.