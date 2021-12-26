3rd AGM of Education and Solidarity Organisation held

Corporates

TBS Report
26 December, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2021, 03:22 pm

Related News

3rd AGM of Education and Solidarity Organisation held

TBS Report
26 December, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2021, 03:22 pm
3rd AGM of Education and Solidarity Organisation held

The third annual general meeting (AGM) of Education and Solidarity Organisation (ESO) was held at Giashuddin Milky Auditorium of Khamar Bari in the capital on 25 December. 

ESO is a charitable organisation, established by the former students, SSC batch 94, of Bharateswari Homes, to aware and involve friends and acquaintances for their continuous support to establish a strong sustainable stipend system and to build a home for helpless and to ensure occupation with the vision of 'Education for all and empowering underprivileged people'. 

The AGM was chaired by Dr. Saria Nafia, president, ESO and participated by 65 members including Azizul Bari, ED, International Angel Association and life time member of ESO as well. 

The programme was anchored and supported by Rita Dey, deputy director, Department of Agriculture extension, Ministry of Agriculture. 

Annual Reports 2021 of all subcommittees (Education, Events, Media, Social welfare, Registration, Project planning and Finance) were presented, also plan and budget of 2022 was discussed in the AGM. Annual reports and AGM proceedings will be available on their website.

ESO has contributed stipends for 15 students this year and planning to contribute 18 more students in upcoming year. 

ESO commemorates the principles of  Raibahadur Ranada Prasad Saha, the great philanthropist and founder of Kumudini Welfare Trust. 

Charity Organisation / Education and Solidarity Organisation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

4h | Mode
The Baldah Garden is a crucial research ground for local botanists, botany and zoology students and naturists. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS.

Saving Baldah for the sake of research

5h | Panorama
Bar-headed Geese in shallow water. Photo: Courtesy

Bar-headed goose: Lease of geese-grazing land in Bangladesh and geese-egg omelette in Tibet!

1d | Panorama
2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

A Park That Turns Into a Lake in Summer

A Park That Turns Into a Lake in Summer

57m | Videos
Near-extinct White Rhinoceros

Near-extinct White Rhinoceros

1h | Videos
James Webb Telescope ready to make history

James Webb Telescope ready to make history

18h | Videos
Relatives of launch fire victims still waiting for loved ones!

Relatives of launch fire victims still waiting for loved ones!

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

3
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

4
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

5
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

6
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market