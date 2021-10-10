StanChart launches account for donating profit to the charity

TBS Report
10 October, 2021, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2021, 01:25 pm

StanChart launches account for donating profit to the charity

TBS Report
10 October, 2021, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2021, 01:25 pm
Standard Chartered Bangladesh has launched on Sunday Saadiq Sadaqah Account for donating profit directly to the charity organisations of your choice.

StanChart Bangladesh, in association with Jaago Foundation, UCEP Bangladesh, Friendship, CRP and PFDA- Vocational Training Centre came out with this new product in the banking system.

Officials of StanChart said, now customers can help fund a child's education, support social inclusion of Persons with Autism through skill-building, participate in climate change initiatives, help in the rehabilitation of the disabled or skill development for women, even help an artisan continue their craft.

For this, all you need to do is to open a Saadiq Sadaqah account and select your choice of charity. Later, the interest automatically will deposit into the charity organisations account. Money didn't make this such good sense before, StanChart said.

