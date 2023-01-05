3-day tourism fair kicks off in Chattogram

A three-day international tourism fair begins at The Peninsula Chittagong hotel in Chattogram today.

Thirteenth edition of the fair titled as AirAstra Chittagong Travel Mart 2023 is organized by the premier travel and tourism publication The Bangladesh Monitor, reads a press release.

Newest private sector airline Air Astra is supporting the fair as the Title Sponsor while it is powered by leading online travel agency Buy Tickets, the release added.

Mahbub Ali, State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism, formally inaugurated the Chittagong Travel Mart (CTM) this morning as the chief guest.

Anjan Shekhor Das, Director, The Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Imran Asif, Chief Executive Office, Air Astra; Kazi Wahidul Alam, Editor, The Bangladesh Monitor; and Md Kamrul Islam, General Manager, US-Bangla Airlines also attended the inaugural ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, the State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism said, "The government is preparing a master plan for elevating the country's tourism sector at an international level and for sustainable development of the sector. To attract foreign tourists, the government has taken various initiatives including the construction of three tourism parks in Chattogram, intensifying communication and coordination with the neighboring states and international tourism organizations, developing tourism products, simplifying visa processing procedures, creative and dynamic marketing."

He informed that the government is working on modernization and expansion of the Chattogram International Airport and a Consultant is expected to be appointed soon for the purpose.

Anjan Shekhor Das, Director, Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry in his speech stressed the need for better connectivity to exploit the tourism potentials of the Chattogram region.

Kazi Wahidul Alam, Editor, the Bangladesh Monitor said, "Many foreign airlines are willing to operate to the Chattogram airport. However, the airport is not in a position to fulfill the requirements of the airlines. No initiative was taken in the last two decades to modernize and expand the facilities making it unsuitable for present-day aviation."

Twenty four organisations including airlines, tour operators, hotels, resorts, online travel agencies, hospitals and healthcare service providers, immigration solution companies, and other travel and tourism-related service providers from home and abroad are showcasing their products and services in 30 stalls at the Chittagong Travel Mart. Participating organizations are offering exciting discounts on air tickets, tour packages, hotel rooms and other tourism products and services for visitors.

Participating organizations are: US-Bangla Airlines, Air Astra, Goldsands Hotels and Resorts, Dera Resort and Spa, , Arshinagar Future Park and Resort, Probashi Palli Group, Cosmos Holiday, Your Travel Limited, Tour East Vacations, World Famous Tours And Travels, Bengal Tours and Travels Ltd., Finlay Travels, Heaven Tours and Resort Ltd., Travel Business Portal, Healthtrip Bangladesh Limited, Trabill, Hb- Aviation Training Center, First Trip, Triplover, Travel Champ, The Immigration Service, Lokmanya Hospital from India, Bangkok Hospital Bangladesh Office, Bumrungrad Hospital Bangladesh Office.

Attractive Raffle draw will be held for visitors every day. Raffle prizes include return air tickets to international and domestic destinations, hotel and resort accommodation among others.

'Air Astra Chittagong Travel Mart 2023' will remain open for visitors from 10 am to 8 pm every day until January 7, 2023.