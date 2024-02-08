International tourism fair 'Biman-Dhaka Travel Mart' begins in Dhaka

A three-day international tourism fair, under the style 'Biman-Dhaka Travel Mart 2024' kicked off at the ballroom of Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel Dhaka on Thursday (8 February).

Md Atiqul Islam, mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation, formally inaugurated the fair as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Organised by the premier travel and tourism publication The Bangladesh Monitor, the fair is supported by the national flag carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines as the title sponsor, Bangladesh Tourism Board as the partner and leading Global Distribution System (GDS) company Sabre as the technology partner.

The inaugural ceremony was also addressed by Md Mokammel Hossain, secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism; Shafiul Azim, managing director and CEO, Biman Bangladesh Airlines; Mahbubul Alam, president, FBCCI; Saiful Hoque, country head, Sabre; Md Abu Kalam Siddique, DIG Tourist Police Bangladesh and Kazi Wahidul Alam, editor, The Bangladesh Monitor.

Over 80 organisations from home and abroad, representing airlines, hotels, resorts, travel agents, tour operators, training institutes, medical tourism agencies and other travel-related service providers are showcasing their products and services in over 100 booths and pavilions. Participating companies are offering special discounts on airfares, hotel room rents, tour packages and others for the visitors.

The Fair will be open for visitors from 10am to 8pm every day on payment of an entry fee of Tk50 per person. A grand raffle draw on entry tickets will be held on the closing day, 10 February, in front of visitors. Raffle prizes include complimentary return air tickets for Jeddah/Medina, Maldives, Dubai, Bangkok, Delhi, Bombay, Kolkata, Cox's Bazar, Sylhet and Chattogram as well as hotel stay and dinner coupons for couples at various star hotels and resorts in Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet, Bandarban and Kuakata.

The Bangladesh Monitor introduced the first-ever tourism fair in Bangladesh as Dhaka Travel Mart (DTM) in 2002. The 19th edition of the fair is being held this year.