3-day tourism fair starts Thursday

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 January, 2024, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2024, 04:04 pm

It was mentioned the fair will run from 10am to 8pm every day and the entrance fee is set as Tk30

Representational image of Bangladesh tourism
Representational image of Bangladesh tourism

Bangladesh Travel and Tourism Fair-2024 (BTTF), one of the largest tourism fairs in the country, is starting on Thursday (1 February).

Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (TOAB), the top local trade organization of the tourism industry, is organizing this 3-day international fair till 3 February at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center in the capital.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines Limited the national airline of Bangladesh is the title sponsor of the fair, as informed by the Director of TOAB Anwar Hossain at a press congress held at the capital's hotel Intercontinental on 30 January. 

The press conference was presided over by Shiblul Azam Qureshi, president of TOAB. 

During the conference, it was mentioned the fair will run from 10am to 8pm every day and the entrance fee is set as Tk30. However, the entrance to the fair will be open for students and freedom fighters.

Highlighting the context and overall preparation of the fair, Anwar Hossain said, "Initiatives have been taken to make this fair more attractive and magnificent than the previous year."

He said, "National tourism organizations and tourism associations of various countries have already confirmed their participation. Besides, tour operators and travel agents from India, Nepal, Maldives, Singapore, Vietnam, United Arab Emirates and Turkey are participating." 

International and domestic airlines, tourism boards, travel agencies, tour operators, hotels, resorts, cruise liners, and hospitals participated as exhibitors.

The fair will have 146 stalls with 12 pavilions in 3 halls. The fair will have B2B sessions, seminars and round table discussions as sideline events. 

Apart from this, cultural events and documentaries on the country's tourist destinations will be shown every day for the visitors coming to the fair. Besides, there will be interesting raffle draw, and prizes.

TOAB president Shiblul Azam Qureshi said, "Creation of awareness about tourism and its sustainable development is the main objective of this fair."

 

