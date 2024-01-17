3-day tourism fair to start on 1 February

Representational image of Bangladesh tourism
Representational image of Bangladesh tourism

The 12th Bangladesh Travel and Tourism Fair is all set to kick off on 1 February at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines will be the title sponsor of this year's fair, reads a media release of the Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (Toab), the organiser of the three-day fair.

Tourism companies, tour operators, travel agents, hotels, resorts, amusement parks and transport companies from home and abroad will participate in the fair supported by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation and Bangladesh Tourism Board.

The fair will accommodate 150 stalls from around 100 different organisations.

