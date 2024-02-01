Faruk Khan calls for more dedication to boost tourism industry

Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Muhammad Faruk Khan inaugurates the fair on Thursday (1 February). Photo: Courtesy
Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Muhammad Faruk Khan inaugurates the fair on Thursday (1 February). Photo: Courtesy

Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Muhammad Faruk Khan on Thursday called upon people concerned to go beyond mere rhetoric and actively tap into the vast potential of the country's tourism industry through dedicated efforts and exemplary service. 

"While we proudly declare ourselves as a hospitable nation, it is imperative to move beyond mere words. Demonstrating our hospitality requires a tangible enhancement in service quality," Faruk Khan said while addressing as the chief guest the opening ceremony of the 12th 'Biman Bangladesh Travel and Tourism Fair'. 

At the event organised by the Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (TOAB) at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the capital, he also emphasised increasing the number of services to boost the tourism sector. 

Besides Bangladesh, tour operators and travel agents from India, Nepal, the Maldives, Singapore, Vietnam, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey are taking part in the three-day tourism fair. 

The fair has 150 stalls, including 12 pavilions. A number of B2B sessions, seminars and round table discussions will be held on the side lines. Cultural events and documentary films presenting the country's tourist spots will be displayed too.  

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said, "Today's world is a world of publicity. We need to tell tourists from all over the world what facilities we have, how they can come here, what to see. We have no security problem here. We need to increase our publicity through innovative and creative strategies to increase tourists. .

Addressing the gathering, the minister said, "In today's global landscape, publicity is paramount. It is crucial to inform tourists worldwide about our available facilities, accessibility options, and noteworthy attractions." 

"We boast a secure environment, and it is imperative to boost our visibility through inventive and creative strategies, thereby attracting a greater influx of tourists," he added. 

Faruk Khan believes that tourism promotion is actually the job of the private sector while the governments across the globe assist them with supporting polities. 

Mentioning that the government has adopted a tourism-friendly policy, he assured private entrepreneurs of necessary cooperation for boosting local tourism industry, especially for introducing on-arrival visas for the foreign tourists. 

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Mahbubul Alam, Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary Md Mokammel Hossain, among others, also spoke at the opening ceremony presided over by TOAB President Shiblul Azam Koreshi.

