2,000 winners getting Tk50 each everyday playing bKash World Cup quiz

bKash World Cup quiz has already gained much popularity among the football lovers. Every day, 2,000 winners are getting Tk50 each by answering three simple football-related questions correctly and making a transaction through bKash app.

Customers can participate in this quiz till 15 December, reads a press release.

To participate in the quiz, customers need to tap on 'bKash Quiz' icon from the 'Suggestions' section of bKash app.

They can also find the icon at the bottom of app's home-screen.

Besides, customers can participate in the quiz from the link – https://quiz.bkash.com/ as well.

They need to start the quiz by entering their bKash account number.

To win Tk50, customers have to answer all the questions correctly as quickly as possible and they also need to make a transaction from any of these services from bKash app during the campaign: mobile recharge, cash out, send money, payment, pay bill, and card to bKash.

Customers can participate in the quiz as many times as they wish but one can win the prize only once, the release adds.

Each day's winner list is updated in quiz platform on the next working day by 2pm. Winners will get the reward in their bKash account within two working days.

Terms and conditions are included in the 'Quiz Rules' icon of the quiz platform.