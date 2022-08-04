12th AGM of Sonali Investment Limited held

The shareholders of Sonali Investment Limited have approved the financial statements of Sonali Investment Limited for the year ended on December 31, 2021.

A 10% dividend amounting to Tk20,00 crore was also approved for the shareholders in its 12th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on 4 August, reads a press release.

Sonali Investment Limited is a subsidiary of Sonali Bank Limited.

Chairman of Sonali Investment Limited and Sonali Bank Limited Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui presided over the meeting while CEO and Managing Director of Sonali Bank Limited Md Ataur Rahman Prodhan, Sonali Investment Limited directors Md Murshedul Kabir, Subhas Chandra Das, Shihab Uddin Ahmad and CEO of Sonali Bank Investment Limited Md Shawkat Jahan Khan were present in the meeting.



