10 Minute School appoints new Co-founder, COO

10 Minute School (www.10minuteschool.com), the largest edTech startup of Bangladesh, has appointed Mirza Salman Hossain Beg as Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer (COO).

As COO, Salman will be responsible for helping 10 Minute School scale its operations and lead the company's business strategy developments.

Salman will manage the company's business development, fundraising, product and growth and its skills vertical.

Salman had previously been working as the advisor and board director of 10 Minute School since May 2021.

Notably, he played a major role to ensure a successful seed fund raise of $2mn USD from Sequoia Capital India in December 2021.

With 12+ years of experience, Salman will spearhead 10 Minute School's vision of building a world class EdTech product.

His decade-long experience in product and business management, coupled with his deep experience of the startup industry and proven record of building large scale tech products will be pivotal for 10 Minute School for its business expansion and investments.

Salman joins 10 Minute School after 3.5 years at Telenor Thailand, where he served as Vice President, Head of Innovation.

Additionally, Salman had previously worked with Grameenphone, where he was Head of Digital Channels and spearheaded Distribution Transformation, building from scratch the entire digital channels and distribution of Grameenphone. He also built the largest Telecom Selfcare App in Bangladesh, MyGP.

Additionally, Salman led the sales and marketing for G&R Ad Network, where he increased company valuation from $250K to $5m in 18 months. His diverse experiences, ranging from creating digital (B2C and B2B) products and services to establishing large operations at scale will have a crucial impact in his role as COO at 10 Minute School, as he looks to lead the company's business development and strategy and manage its fundraising and growth.

In addition to working in Telenor, Salman has a longstanding history of working in fields that enabled him to give back to the Bangladeshi community. He had worked as the Co-Founder and Manager of Google Business Groups and played a critical role in pioneering the startup ecosystem in Bangladesh. Salman has himself invested in over 50 startups globally (including 2 in Bangladesh) as LP, and he also advises startup founders across Edtech, SaaS tech, Fintech, Agritech, and Healthtech. He was an organizer of TEDxDhaka, where he focused on creating a positive narrative of Bangladesh in front of millions of people. He was also a global shaper and founding vice-curator of the World Economic Forum, where he continued in his role in public service to keep on giving back to the community.

"Salman Bhai is a great manager and leader who will help scale 10 Minute School's operations 10x," said Ayman Sadiq, Founder and CEO of 10 Minute School.

"He was the Head of Innovation at dtac and adds highly crucial experience to 10 Minute School. His proven track record of expanding business operations and building scalable tech products will be crucial as he takes on the role of Co-founder and COO at 10 Minute School. Salman Bhai understands 10 Minute School's goal of ensuring accessible education for everyone and is passionate about building a business that will enable us to realize this mission. Together with his experience in product and business, and his passion for giving back to the community, his joining 10 Minute School will have a great impact as we continue on our mission to democratize education. We're excited to have him onboard."

10 Minute School is the largest learning app in Bangladesh (https://10ms.io/10minuteschool-app) with over 3.6 million app users, 28 million social media subscribers, more than 40,000 videos covering the entire class 1-12 national curriculum syllabus, and over 70+ upskilling courses in its skills segment (https://10minuteschool.com/skills).

The company's vision is to democratize access to high-quality education for everyone in Bangladesh.

