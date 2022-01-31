10 Minute School hiring over 100 people

10 Minute School, the largest learning app of Bangladesh is hiring upto 100 people for its different divisions including Technology, Content, Sales and Marketing.

The company has recently raised BDT 17 crore of seed funding from Surge, Sequoia Capital India's rapid-scale up program. The tech startup plans to utilize these funds to invest in product, technology and talent acquisition.

With openings for upto 15 positions, the company is set to hire experienced Product Managers, Engineers, Content Managers, Sales Executives, among hiring for several other positions. With several fulltime and part time positions open, there are competitive industry standard salaries being offered. The company is currently offering salaries between 25,000 to 1,00,000 BDT for its full-time roles and salaries between 10,000 to 18,000 BDT for part-time positions.

The 10 Minute School team promotes a culture of learning and growth in the company and ensures several benefits for the employees to keep them motivated such as Festival bonuses twice a year, 3 months' maternity leave and 2 weeks' paternity leave, Project-based bonuses, Quarterly bonuses for top performers, Free lunch and snacks at the offices, 23 days' annual leave.

The company is looking to hire passionate, mission-driven individuals in Bangladesh, to join them in this journey of transforming the country's education ecosystem. The job posts are regularly circulated in the company's career page on Facebook. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply through the company's career site: https://10minuteschool.com/careers.