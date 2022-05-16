bKash offers 15% cashback on different courses at 10 Minute School

Learners can now avail 15% instant cashback on bKash payment for different courses at online education platform 10 Minute School.

bKash users willing to enroll in the following 10 Minute School's courses can enjoy the cashback offer – "Ghore Boshe Spoken English", "IELTS Course by Munzereen Shahid", "24 Ghontay Quran Shikhi", "Microsoft Excel", "Ghore Boshe Freelancing", "HSC 22 Shesh Muhurter Prostuti Course", "HSC Short Syllabus 2023 Crash Course" and "BCS preliminary course".

Users can make the payment using payment gateway while a customer can avail the cashback thrice during the campaign period, reads a press release.

The offer will be available till 30 May.

To buy services from 10 Minute School, learners need to select the desired course from app or website and click bKash from payment gateway.

In the next step, they can complete payment by entering number, OTP and PIN.

Since inception, 10 Minute School has become the most enriched and reliable online education platform in the country.

Through their website, app and social media, millions of students get access to a wide range of academic, admission and skill development contents every day.

Online quiz, video tutorial, model test, infographics and blog make the courses more interactive and attractive.