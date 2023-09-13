Internet's favourite teachers Ayman Sadik, Munzereen Shahid set to tie the knot

Splash

TBS Report
13 September, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 13 September, 2023, 12:04 pm

Related News

Internet's favourite teachers Ayman Sadik, Munzereen Shahid set to tie the knot

TBS Report
13 September, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 13 September, 2023, 12:04 pm
Ayman Sadik and Munzereen Shahid. Photo: Collected
Ayman Sadik and Munzereen Shahid. Photo: Collected

The 10 Minute School Founder and CEO Ayman Sadik and English teacher Munzereen Shahid are all set to tie the knot, according to sources close to the couple.

The wedding ceremony is scheduled for 23 September, as reported by local media.

Notably, the couple has not officially announced their wedding on any of their official social media profiles.

The news of their wedding quickly went viral, creating a flood of congratulations and well-wishes from people close to the couple who shared their wedding invitation card on social media. 

Their relationship has been a topic of intrigue for years. Most people refer to them as a match made in heaven.

Ayman Sadik established 10 Minute School in 2015, which has since become the largest online learning platform in Bangladesh. Munzereen Shahid serves as the head of Human Resources and an English Trainer at 10 Minute School.

 

Top News

Ayman Sadik / Munzereen Shahid / 10 Minute School

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

'Being skinny is not a problem, but if you are losing weight every day, then it is a problem'

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

A discussion on Alaap

3h | Panorama
No, climate scientists aren't being forced to exaggerate

No, climate scientists aren't being forced to exaggerate

20h | Panorama
In the face of climate change and raging floods, the likelihood of these deaths increases. PHOTO: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Death in Ctg drain: A tragedy borne out of complacency

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Luckin Coffee overtook Starbucks as the largest coffee chain in China

How Luckin Coffee overtook Starbucks as the largest coffee chain in China

1h | TBS Economy
In US-China AI contest, the race is on to deploy killer robots

In US-China AI contest, the race is on to deploy killer robots

16h | TBS World
The price of potatoes will decrease within a week

The price of potatoes will decrease within a week

15h | TBS Today
North Korea's Kim boards train bound for Russia and summit with Putin

North Korea's Kim boards train bound for Russia and summit with Putin

17h | TBS World