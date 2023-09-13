Internet's favourite teachers Ayman Sadik, Munzereen Shahid set to tie the knot

The 10 Minute School Founder and CEO Ayman Sadik and English teacher Munzereen Shahid are all set to tie the knot, according to sources close to the couple.

The wedding ceremony is scheduled for 23 September, as reported by local media.

Notably, the couple has not officially announced their wedding on any of their official social media profiles.

The news of their wedding quickly went viral, creating a flood of congratulations and well-wishes from people close to the couple who shared their wedding invitation card on social media.

Their relationship has been a topic of intrigue for years. Most people refer to them as a match made in heaven.

Ayman Sadik established 10 Minute School in 2015, which has since become the largest online learning platform in Bangladesh. Munzereen Shahid serves as the head of Human Resources and an English Trainer at 10 Minute School.