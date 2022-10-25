7 'Ten Minute School Classroom Geniuses' get Tk3.5 lakh scholarship

Ten Minute School online learning app has awarded seven students with scholarships worth Tk3.5 lakh for excelling in their syllabus-based online competition.

More than 45,000 students from 212 schools from 64 districts across the country participated in this online quiz competition organised for students of classes 5-10, said a press release.

The winners are Ritvik Joarder of Dhaka, Bihan Pal of Dhaka, Ahnaf Akif of Faridpur, Tahsan Reza Ridwan of Mymensingh, Lamia Islam Rimi of Munshiganj, Farzana Yasmin Rimi of Lakshmipur and Shafqat Rahman of Gaibandha.

The semi-final round of "Ten Minute School Classroom Genius" was held on 23 October at Ten Minute School office premises with the best 84 people from the first round.

Winners of the first round receive a medal and a free 3-month subscription to Ten Minute School "Online Batch"; where grade 5-10 students take classes online on any subject in the Ten Minute School app.

Then according to the results of the semi-finals, the top 4 students from each class of 5-10 with the highest marks reached the grand finale of 'Classroom Geniuses'.

The gala round for each class had an individual round and a buzzer quiz round. One Classroom Genius from each class with the most correct answers was selected.

The winners were awarded a 1-year free subscription to 'Online Batch'.

