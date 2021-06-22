Confusion over a survey report on RMG wage loss and our explanation

Economy

TBS Report
22 June, 2021, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2021, 10:35 pm

Related News

Confusion over a survey report on RMG wage loss and our explanation

TBS Report
22 June, 2021, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2021, 10:35 pm
Bangladeshi women have been key to the country’s rise. Photographer: Munir Uz Zaman/AFP/Getty Images
Bangladeshi women have been key to the country’s rise. Photographer: Munir Uz Zaman/AFP/Getty Images

The report, headlined "RMG worker wages down 50%-65% in pandemic: Survey" and published in The Business Standard on 22 June, raised confusion about the present state of workers in the country's apparel sector since no period of the survey was mentioned in the formal presentation.

The report was based on the primary findings of a survey by CARE Bangladesh.

The findings of the Watch Report entitled "Rights Implementation Status of Women Workers in Bangladesh's Ready-Made Garment Industries" were shared at a webinar on Monday, 21 June.

The survey took place between "end of December 2020 and January 2021," Md Babul Azad, team leader of CARE Bangladesh's Promoting Worker Well Being Project, said in an email reply yesterday.

The organisation declined to share anything about the survey report, not even the PowerPoint presentation shown at the webinar on Monday.

"We are not sharing the PowerPoint presentation any more. We are doing the final work on the report. You will get it soon," Humaira Aziz, director for Women and Girls' Empowerment Program of CARE Bangladesh, said on Tuesday.

Reached by phone, Jagannath University Associate Professor Mostafiz Ahmed, who presented the draft of the survey report, yesterday said all the data used in the survey were mainly of 2020 and 93% of the workers surveyed said they were paid 50-65% less wages "sometime in that pandemic year."

"It was the draft report, not the final one. The survey period was not specified in the published report," he told TBS.

The survey was conducted on 390 workers of the readymade garment sector.

Some 23% of the workers have not yet received the minimum wage of Tk8,000 set by the government, while some 90% of them said trade union is non-existent, according to the survey findings.

Mostafiz also declined to share the draft report of the survey although it was made public at the webinar.

Top News

RMG

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: How are hackers created in North Korea?

TBS Today: How are hackers created in North Korea?

5h | Videos
TBS Today: How is the risk in online shopping increasing?

TBS Today: How is the risk in online shopping increasing?

6h | Videos
TBS Wellbeing: Post Covid-19 complications part-2

TBS Wellbeing: Post Covid-19 complications part-2

1d | Videos
TBS World: Iran's political turnover and future of the nuclear deal

TBS World: Iran's political turnover and future of the nuclear deal

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

2
Pori Moni at the press briefing. Photo: Aopurno Rubel/TBS
Glitz

Pori Moni accuses businessman of assaulting and threatening her with murder

3
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 

4
100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme
Telecom

100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme

5
Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020

6
‘I went to the boat club trusting Omi’, says Pori Moni
Glitz

‘I went to the boat club trusting Omi’, says Pori Moni