CID carries out special drive in money exchange houses

The Criminal Investigation Department of Bangladesh Police are carrying out a special drive in money exchange houses in five areas of Dhaka on Tuesday.

The drives are being carried out in Gulshan, Uttara, Motijheel, Ashkona and Paltan areas on allegations of dollar pricing issues and facilitating hundi (illegal money transfer to/from abroad), Azad Rahman, additional superintendent of police told TBS.

Earlier CID carried out several drives in different money exchange houses over dollar pricing issues.