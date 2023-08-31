City Brokerage Limited (CBL) conducts session on 'City Infinity'

City Brokerage Limited (CBL) has conducted a session on "City Infinity", the dual-exchange online trading application of CBL and Secondary Market trading of Government Securities (GSec) in the exchanges for the senior officials of Janata Capital and Investment Limited (JCIL) at their Head Office.

Shahidul Hoque, FCMA, chief executive officer of JCIL and AKM Fazlay Rabby, head of Research & Investment of CBL and other senior officials were present at the seminar.