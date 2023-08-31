CID seals eight illegal money exchangers

Crime

TBS Report
31 August, 2023, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2023, 10:36 pm

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has sealed off eight illegal money exchange companies in the capital on Thursday. 

The financial crime unit of CID also arrested a person Mamun, 36, for his involvement in illegal money exchanges. Police also seized Tk16 lakh from his possession at York Money Exchange.

According to CID, primarily Mamun confessed that he was involved in illegal hundi business.

CID's Additional Superintendent Azad Rahman said that the money exchanges were illegally operating even after their licenses were revoked.
The sealed exchangers are York Money Exchange, Zaman Money Changing House, Zeni Money Exchange Ltd, Standard Money Exchange Ltd, Mersey Money Exchange Co. Ltd, JB Money Exchange, Bengal Money Exchange and Sugandha Money Exchange.
 

