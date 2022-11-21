Businesses want solution to HS code-related issues

Economy

TBS Report
21 November, 2022, 09:30 pm
21 November, 2022, 09:30 pm

Businesses want solution to HS code-related issues

Leaders of the readymade garments sector expressed fears of losing new markets if the HS code-related complications are not resolved.

"New markets are continuously being opened up in the readymade garment industry. That is why machinery has to be imported along with raw materials. But due to HS code-related complications, we are harassed in clearing the equipment," Rakibul Alam Chowdhury, vice president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, said at a view exchange meeting with the Chittagong Customs House where representatives of various business organisations were present.

In the meeting, Executive President of Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) Mohammad Hatem recommended exemption from the HS code for imports brought under the bond facility.

Vice President of Bangladesh Freight Forwarders Association Khairul Alam Sujon said problems should be identified quickly and steps be taken to solve those. There should be at least one monthly meeting with the stakeholders, where issues can be raised and solutions can be found quickly, he added.

Chairman of the Bangladesh Shipping Agents Association Syed Md Arif demanded giving new licences to shipping businesses.

Chittagong Customs House Commissioner Faizur Rahman, who chaired the meeting, assured that the complications faced by the businesses in customs clearance of imports and exports would be solved quickly.

Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry Director Anjan Shekhar Das, Chittagong C&F Agent Association President Akhtar Hossain, and General Secretary Kazi Mahmud Imam Bilu also spoke at the occasion, among others.

