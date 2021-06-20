Proposed budget SME-friendly: SME Foundation

Budget

TBS Report
20 June, 2021, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2021, 05:07 pm

Related News

Proposed budget SME-friendly: SME Foundation

The SME Foundation said 14 of the 63 proposals made by them have been accepted in the proposed budget

TBS Report
20 June, 2021, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2021, 05:07 pm
Proposed budget SME-friendly: SME Foundation

The Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) Foundation has described the proposed budget as SME-friendly.

"This year, the budget has become business-friendly, more specifically SME-friendly, because the corporate tax rate for non-listed companies has been decreased from 32.5% to 30%," said Dr Md Mafizur Rahman, managing director of SME Foundation, at an online press conference titled "Budget 2021-22: SME Sector's Expectations and Achievements" on Sunday.

"The advance tax on raw materials imported by the industrial entrepreneurs of Bangladesh has been decreased from 4% to 3%," said Dr Mafizur, who presided over the conference. 

"In order to protect the small and medium enterprises' interests, in some cases, duties and taxes on imports of finished products have been increased," he continued.

"Women entrepreneurs are getting more income tax exemptions. The tax-free income limit for women entrepreneurs has been increased from the current Tk50 lakh to Tk70 lakh. These will benefit SME entrepreneurs. In short: this year's budget is SME friendly," he said.

At the press conference, the SME Foundation official said 14 of the 63 proposals made by them have been accepted in the proposed budget.

Dr Md Mafizur Rahman said, "I will finalise the proposals that have not been accepted and send them again by tomorrow. Hopefully some of the proposals will be accepted from there too."

Asked which sub-sectors of the SME sector was given importance, SME Foundation Chairperson Dr Md Masudur Rahman said, "The importance of small and medium enterprises, especially the sectors that are doing well now, such as light engineering, agriculture, and food processing, has been reflected in the budget."

"Emphasis has been placed on the dairy industry and the need to promote women entrepreneurs," he added.

Dr Md Masudur Rahman said the foundation is conveying the SME entrepreneurs' demands to the policy makers.

He said, "Big industries get more attention in Bangladesh, because, according to of political-economic philosophy, large industry owners can present their demands to the policy makers more forcefully."

"The small and medium entrepreneurs could not express their views that strongly. The SME Foundation has consistently raised the small and medium enterprise's needs, aspirations and problems before the policy makers. Their demands are slowly reaching the policy makers," said Dr Md Masudur Rahman, the chief guest at the event,

The SME Foundation chairperson said the Digital Display Centre for the SME entrepreneurs will be inaugurated this month.

Bangladesh / Economy / Top News

Proposed budget / SME-friendly / SME Foundation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Lactogen is now being produced in Bangladesh

Lactogen is now being produced in Bangladesh

5h | Videos
Youngone to have country’s largest rooftop solar plant

Youngone to have country’s largest rooftop solar plant

6h | Videos
Why is money laundering happening?

Why is money laundering happening?

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Bhomra land port faces Tk 319 crore revenue deficit

TBS Today: Bhomra land port faces Tk 319 crore revenue deficit

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Pori Moni at the press briefing. Photo: Aopurno Rubel/TBS
Glitz

Pori Moni accuses businessman of assaulting and threatening her with murder

2
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

3
Assignments to define SSC, HSC grading 
Education

Assignments to define SSC, HSC grading 

4
Businessman Nasiruddin, Omi arrested over accusation of rape and murder attempts on Pori Moni
Crime

Businessman Nasiruddin, Omi arrested over accusation of rape and murder attempts on Pori Moni

5
Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020

6
1 killed, 5 injured in Banani road accident
Bangladesh

1 killed, 5 injured in Banani road accident